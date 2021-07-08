Fairbanks hotel offers free room and food for displaced Chena Hot Springs staff and guests

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks is offering a free place to stay, as well as food for employees and guests of Chena Hot Springs resort while a level three “go” evacuation is in effect.

On Monday, fire officials announced the evacuation due to the Munson Creek Fire, which was quickly approaching the resort. Owner Bernie Karl decided to not evacuate, but according to Pike’s owner Jay Ramras six employees who fled the fire are staying at the lodge.

Ramras said he called Karl when he heard of the evacuation to let him know they were welcome to come to the lodge. He said that while the fire is still burning near the resort, they have reserved a section of their rooms for anyone from Chena Hot Springs who needs to come to town.

Ramras said it is a good neighbor policy and they are happy to help.

“We are happy to be helpful to Bernie [Karl], and he and I had an understanding that we would fulfill that role. But I am certainly not going to charge a guy with a fire in his back yard to evacuate staff or guests,” he said.

Ramras also addressed rumors on social media that the employees staying at his lodge had been fired for evacuating, saying that from everything he has heard they are still employees and welcome to go back to Chena Hot Springs when they feel it is safe to do so.

