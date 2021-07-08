Former Alaska lawmaker Gara weighing run for governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Former Alaska state Rep. Les Gara says he is considering a run for governor. The Anchorage Democrat said Wednesday that he hopes to make a decision by the end of this summer.

The primary is in August 2022. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

A voter initiative passed last year calls for a single primary ballot, with the top four vote-getters advancing to the general election. Ranked-choice voting would be used for general elections.

Gara served in the state House from January 2003 to January 2019.

