Former Alaska lawmaker Gara weighing run for governor

(File) Rep. Les Gara (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Former Alaska state Rep. Les Gara says he is considering a run for governor. The Anchorage Democrat said Wednesday that he hopes to make a decision by the end of this summer.

The primary is in August 2022. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

A voter initiative passed last year calls for a single primary ballot, with the top four vote-getters advancing to the general election. Ranked-choice voting would be used for general elections.

Gara served in the state House from January 2003 to January 2019.

