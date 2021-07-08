Jennifer Henderson appointed to Alaska Supreme Court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his pick for the next justice on the Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday — Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson.

Dunleavy selected Henderson from a group of three nominees that were forwarded to him by the Alaska Judicial Council in May. The governor initially asked the council to send him different nominees, despite state law that requires him to make a selection from the names given to him by the council within 45 days.

He specifically asked the council to consider Judge Paul Roetman of Kotzebue to represent rural Alaska on the court. Roetman was championed by conservatives as a nominee to the court.

Dunleavy said earlier this month that he wanted a diverse group of names sent to him for consideration, but that he planned to follow state statute by appointing one of the three nominees sent to him by the deadline.

Henderson’s name was forwarded to Dunleavy along with Danya “Dani” Crosby and Yvonne Lamoureux, who are also Superior Court judges in Anchorage.

The seat Henderson fills a vacancy left by retiring Chief Justice Joel Bolger. In May, Daniel E. Winfree was named the new chief justice on the court.

Henderson has practiced law for 18 years and lived in Alaska for that same amount of time. She graduated from Yale Law School in 2001.

