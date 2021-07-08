Light earthquake felt in parts of southeast Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A light earthquake located near Klukwan and Haines shook parts of southeast Alaska on Thursday.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the early afternoon earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 and was located about 20 miles southwest of Klukwan, 29 miles west of Haines and 89 miles northwest of Juneau.

Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud says he had not heard of any damage in his community. He described the event as light shaking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.