Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Runners prepare for the start of the men's Mount Marathon Race on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in...
Live updates: David Norris wins the men’s Mount Marathon race
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers suspend search for missing Anchorage man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
Mayor Bronson asks Anchorage Assembly to approve $15 million appropriation for ‘navigation center’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Dunleavy administration’s veto error will see $4 billion protected in the Permanent Fund
A long line at Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward, Alaska. On the menu board, many items were...
‘We’re tired’: Worker shortage hitting Seward hard

Latest News

(File) In this file photo is a Cessna plane similar to the one involved.
AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
LIVE: Biden addresses Afghanistan drawdown; Reports: Taliban seize key border crossing with Iran
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme
An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the...
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change
AFTER FOUR EMOTIONAL DAYS OF SEARCHING FOR A MISSING BOATER IN BIG LAKE, ALASKA SEARCH AND...
AK SEARCH AND RESCUE BOAT SINKS