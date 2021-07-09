Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

