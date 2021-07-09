Clouds and showers start off a wet, rainy weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large band of rain is sweeping through Southwest and into the Gulf of Alaska on Friday. This system will grab some extra moisture from the Gulf and drag it up into the coastal areas around Southcentral. The heaviest amounts of rain will be focused around Prince William Sound over the weekend. Whittier will likely see almost four inches of rain through early Sunday morning. Anchorage and the Mat-Su are expected to see a few showers but not significant rain totals through the weekend.

Even as the rain is moving through Southcentral, the Interior will start a drying trend. Temperatures around Fairbanks only into the upper 60s for Friday. Highs will warm into the 70s over the weekend across most of the Interior. Drier air and southerly winds mean there is the potential for a Red Flag Warning around the Delta Junction later today.

Southeast will see some rain showers today and then clouds for the start of the weekend. Temperatures remain a little below normal with Juneau likely to hit 60 degrees for their high. Normal high for this time of year is 64 degrees.

