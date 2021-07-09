FCC says KTUU owners violated rule, propose fine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine for Gray Television, the Atlanta-based parent company of Alaska’s News Source, for what it says is a rule violation that occurred when Gray was in the process of acquiring former CBS-affiliated Anchorage station KTVA.

In a notice of apparent liability released Wednesday, the FCC explains that “an entity may not own two full-power television stations in the same (designated market area) if both commonly owned stations are ranked among the top four rated stations in the market.”

The prohibition against owning two “top-four” television stations in one market area is to “promote competition and a diversity of viewpoints in local markets,” according to the notice. The FCC says Gray violated that rule when, in the process of acquiring most of the non-license assets of KTVA, it broadcast that former station’s programming on a full-power station, KYES.

Gray has since moved the CBS programming broadcast on KYES to a low-power translator station instead. Gray had been owning and operating both KTUU and KYES from July 31, 2020, until March 3, 2021.

KTVA went off the air in September 2020 when its parent company, GCI, announced its sale.

The FCC is proposing Gray pays a fine of $518,283, the statutory maximum. The company has 30 days to pay the fine, but also has the option to appeal.

A member of Gray’s senior leadership team did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

