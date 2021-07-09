Advertisement

FCC says KTUU owners violated rule, propose fine

An element of Gray’s acquisition of former Anchorage TV station KTVA is the subject of a...
An element of Gray’s acquisition of former Anchorage TV station KTVA is the subject of a proposed fine from the FCC.(Source: Gray Television (custom credit) | Source: Gray Television)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine for Gray Television, the Atlanta-based parent company of Alaska’s News Source, for what it says is a rule violation that occurred when Gray was in the process of acquiring former CBS-affiliated Anchorage station KTVA.

In a notice of apparent liability released Wednesday, the FCC explains that “an entity may not own two full-power television stations in the same (designated market area) if both commonly owned stations are ranked among the top four rated stations in the market.”

The prohibition against owning two “top-four” television stations in one market area is to “promote competition and a diversity of viewpoints in local markets,” according to the notice. The FCC says Gray violated that rule when, in the process of acquiring most of the non-license assets of KTVA, it broadcast that former station’s programming on a full-power station, KYES.

Gray has since moved the CBS programming broadcast on KYES to a low-power translator station instead. Gray had been owning and operating both KTUU and KYES from July 31, 2020, until March 3, 2021.

KTVA went off the air in September 2020 when its parent company, GCI, announced its sale.

The FCC is proposing Gray pays a fine of $518,283, the statutory maximum. The company has 30 days to pay the fine, but also has the option to appeal.

A member of Gray’s senior leadership team did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners prepare for the start of the men's Mount Marathon Race on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in...
Live updates: David Norris wins the men’s Mount Marathon race
(File)
AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers suspend search for missing Anchorage man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
A long line at Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward, Alaska. On the menu board, many items were...
‘We’re tired’: Worker shortage hitting Seward hard
Mayor Bronson asks Anchorage Assembly to approve $15 million appropriation for ‘navigation center’

Latest News

Huffman Road between Brandon Street and Old Seward closed following a crash, APD says
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
Light earthquake felt in parts of southeast Alaska
Members of the UAF Nanook Crew work on extinguishing a hot spot near Chena Hot Springs during...
Live updates: Fire near Chena Hot Springs now sized at more than 36,000 acres