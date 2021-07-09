Advertisement

First cruise ship arrives in Alaska after long off-season

(Department of Transportation)
(Department of Transportation) (KTVF)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first cruise ship to dock in Alaska in almost two years arrived in Ketchikan Friday morning.

The Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas is the first cruise ship in 21 months to dock in the state due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon the vessel’s arrival, a few locals were seen there to welcome the passengers and crew.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

