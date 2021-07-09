Advertisement

Fishing Report: Five Salmon Family Challenge

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska anglers are being put to the test this summer as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is recognizing families who catch all five of the common species of Pacific salmon with their Five Salmon Family Challenge.

“We really encourage family and group fishing activities,” Fish and Game Program Coordinator Ryan Ragan said. “Fishing is an experience best shared with others. Really, family and groups to angle together.”

The goal of the program is simple: to get groups of people to fish together and recognize the different types of salmon in their own backyard.

“The reaction is quite positive,” Ragan said. “A lot of folks want to take the challenge year to year. When they get going into it they find out this is quite a challenge to take.”

Catching five species of Pacific salmon will require families to fish in different locations, vary when they fish, and appropriate gear for the species they are targeting, according to Regan. If a family or group successfully catches all five salmon species in the challenge and document the catch, they’ll be rewarded with a certificate and poster designed by Juneau artist Shelley Marshall.

“What we’ve done is redesign the certificate for this challenge to include some of her artwork,” Ragan said.” If you complete the challenge this year you’ll get a certificate with her artwork on it along with a poster that has all the five salmon including the artist.”

Since 2014, Ragan said 100 families have completed the challenge.

