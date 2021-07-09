Judge to hear case challenging new Alaska election process

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved initiative that would end party primaries in Alaska and institute ranked-choice voting in general elections.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed shortly after the initiative was approved last year, include a former Libertarian legislative candidate and the chair of the Alaskan Independence Party.

Attorneys for the state Department of Law have disputed claims raised by the plaintiffs as a mix of policy arguments and speculation, and they say some of the claims rest on a misunderstanding of what the initiative does.

