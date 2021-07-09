Advertisement

Memorial set to honor victims of homicide in Alaska

Hostetler Park in downtown Anchorage is dedicated to the memory of homicide victims.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An annual memorial to homicide victims will take place in Anchorage this Saturday.

This year, Victims for Justice, the group that sponsors the event, will add 29 new names to the 400-plus that are already on memorial pillars at Hostetler Park, which is dedicated to crime victims.

Adriane Beaver was murdered in Anchorage in 2012
One name that was added in 2013 is Adriane Beaver’s. Beaver was 27 years old when he was murdered in 2012. His mother, Teresa Ackers, says her son got mixed up in drugs, but she remembers his smiling face in better times.

“He was a great kid. He had dimples you could put marbles in, you know, he was a part of my world,” she said.

Beaver’s attacker got a lengthy prison term, but Ackers said that could never make up for losing a child.

“People don’t understand what the mother, the father, the siblings go through,” she said.

Her son left a young child behind, someone who will never know his father.

Ackers wants to bring awareness to the toll that murder and other violent crimes cause, particularly to those who are left behind.

“Out of anger things happen, … but take a moment, think before you act,” she said. “You know it just affects so many people that you wouldn’t even think that it would.”

Ackers will be at the memorial on Saturday where her son’s name will be read aloud. She’ll join other families who’ve experienced a similar loss. Victoria Shanklin, executive director of Victims for Justice, said members of the public are invited as well.

“It’s important to remember every life that has been lost in our community because that has rippling effects,” she said. “That person doesn’t just touch one other person, that person doesn’t just have contact with one family — they are part of our community and that’s a loss for our entire community.”

The memorial runs from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hostetler Park at the corner of 3rd Avenue and L Street.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

