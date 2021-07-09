One more storm before summer-like weather returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a mixed bag of showers, clouds and sun breaks across Southcentral today with high temperatures pushing back into the low 60s near Anchorage. Those scattered showers will continue through the night into Friday morning.

Nearly the entire state of Alaska is under a deep trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This trough is keeping our air mass on the cooler side, and helping storms develop at the surface. The on-shore flow across Southcentral is what kept the showers going Thursday, but another storm is developing in western Alaska which will bring even heavier rain to the area this weekend.

One more storm is headed for Southcentral before summer-like weather returns next week. (Melissa Frey)

Southwestern Alaska will see the heavier rain moving in Thursday night and from there it’ll push into Kodiak early Friday and across the Kenai Peninsula Friday afternoon. Seward, Whittier, and Prince William Sound will see heavy rain likely Friday night through Sunday.

Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see a different scenario this weekend, as those areas will only be on the northern edge of this storm. The winds will pick up for Anchorage and Palmer Friday, followed by just a chance for showers over the weekend. If this storm moves north, however, that would bring more rain into Anchorage Saturday.

By Monday the low pressure, both at the surface and in the higher levels of the atmosphere will be on the way out, which means we’ll see a return to sunnier, drier, and warmer weather next week!

7 day forecast (Melissa Frey)

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.