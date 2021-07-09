Plane crash reported near Coffman Cove in Southeast Alaska, no injuries according to AST

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a plane went down into the water near Coffman Cove in Southeast Alaska.

Troopers say they were notified around 7:45 a.m. Friday. The plane went down into the water for “unknown” reasons with only the pilot on board, according to an online dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

AST said the NTSB has been notified and the owner of the plane sent another aircraft to pick up the pilot.

