Advertisement

Plane crash reported near Coffman Cove in Southeast Alaska, no injuries according to AST

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a plane went down into the water near Coffman Cove in Southeast Alaska.

Troopers say they were notified around 7:45 a.m. Friday. The plane went down into the water for “unknown” reasons with only the pilot on board, according to an online dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

AST said the NTSB has been notified and the owner of the plane sent another aircraft to pick up the pilot.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Posted on 7/9/2021 10:10:37 AM by DPS\ajmcdaniel

Most Read

(File)
AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight
The site Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing for a mass shelter...
APD evidence lot would need to be relocated for Bronson administration’s proposed ‘navigation center’
Members of the UAF Nanook Crew work on extinguishing a hot spot near Chena Hot Springs during...
Live updates: Fire near Chena Hot Springs now sized at more than 36,000 acres
With this ATM a person can buy from three different types of cryptocurrencies, as well as add...
Bitcoin Depots reach Alaska, offering a way to buy and deposit cryptocurrencies
Huffman Road between Brandon Street and Old Seward temporarily closed following a crash

Latest News

Adriane Beaver's name will be read aloud at the Homicide Memorial on Saturday.
Anchorage homicide memorial
(Department of Transportation)
First cruise ship arrives in Alaska after long off-season
Getting you ready for the weekend!
Friday morning weather with tracy
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Community council approves measure opposing mayor’s plan for a mass homeless shelter