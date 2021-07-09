Portugal. The Man to play not one but two shows at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Portugal. The Man will be performing not just once, but twice at the Alaska State Fair this summer, according to a Friday announcement.

The band, formed in Alaska, was originally scheduled to play on Aug. 21. A second show on Aug. 20 has been added to the schedule.

“High demand led the Fair to add a second night of music with Alaska’s homegrown Grammy-winning rockers, who will take the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.,” according to a press release.

“In celebration of a third weekend of the Alaska State Fair, we are pleased to add a second show featuring Portugal. The Man on opening day of the 2021 Fair,” said Jerome Hertel, fair general manager, in the press release.

“We spent our childhoods going to the Fair, bassist Zach Carothers is quoted as saying in the press release. “Those memories are etched in our minds and we look forward to playing for our fellow Alaskans. We will see you in the funnel cakes line!”

Tickets are available now for both shows.

Also expected to perform at the fair are Martina McBride on Aug. 22, Dashboard Confessional on Aug. 27, The Guess Who on Aug. 29 and Billy Idol on Sept. 4.

A full list can be found at alaskastatefair.org.

