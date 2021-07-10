2 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 135 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days and two additional deaths related to the virus on Friday.

The two deaths were of an an Anchorage woman in her 40s and a Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area man aged 80 years or older whose death was identified through the routine death certificate review process. The new deaths bring the state’s total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 to 372 resident deaths.

Alaska continues to be in the intermediate alert level when it comes to transmission of COVID-19, the department reported Friday, with a statewide average daily case rate of 5.62 cases per 100,000. However, Anchorage has dropped back down into the low alert level, with an average daily case rate of four per 100,000, the department reported.

When it comes to vaccinations, 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. State data shows that 51% are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 135 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 69 residents and 13 nonresidents were reported to the state on Wednesday and 49 residents and four nonresidents were reported Thursday. Of those cases, 118 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 71

Sitka: 12

Cordova: 8

Bethel Census Area: 4

Fairbanks: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Soldotna: 2

Bethel: 1

Eagle River: 1

Homer: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough- North: 1

Kodiak: 1

Palmer: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Tok: 1

Unalaska: 1

Wasilla: 1

There are currently 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. Four of these patients are on ventilators.

Over 2.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the start of the pandemic. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.43%.

