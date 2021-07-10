3 Barons Renaissance Fair offers scaled-back event this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair takes place this weekend, but the event organizers are calling The Crown’s Market Place will be much smaller than in years past.

“Because of the constraints of COVID-19 and the need to social distance, we’ve had to make a couple of changes,” said 3 Barons President Kevin McClear.

Some of those changes include fewer venders, fewer stages, no alcohol, and festivities that are limited to one weekend. McClear said the changes are designed to keep people safely apart but still having fun. He said the fair, which was cancelled last year, is something people look forward to.

“We are doing this event to help bring our community together because after two years, after a pandemic, so many of us need it,” he said.

Despite the fact that festivities will be dramatically scaled down, McClear said there are still plenty of shows, demonstrations, venders and familiar sights for people to enjoy. A full schedule of events can be found on their website.

The Crown’s Market Place runs from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Tozier Track on Tudor Road. Admission to the event is free.

