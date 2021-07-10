Advertisement

3 Barons Renaissance Fair offers scaled-back event this weekend

The event this weekend will include more than two dozen vendors.
The event this weekend will include more than two dozen vendors.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 3 Barons Renaissance Fair takes place this weekend, but the event organizers are calling The Crown’s Market Place will be much smaller than in years past.

“Because of the constraints of COVID-19 and the need to social distance, we’ve had to make a couple of changes,” said 3 Barons President Kevin McClear.

Some of those changes include fewer venders, fewer stages, no alcohol, and festivities that are limited to one weekend. McClear said the changes are designed to keep people safely apart but still having fun. He said the fair, which was cancelled last year, is something people look forward to.

“We are doing this event to help bring our community together because after two years, after a pandemic, so many of us need it,” he said.

Despite the fact that festivities will be dramatically scaled down, McClear said there are still plenty of shows, demonstrations, venders and familiar sights for people to enjoy. A full schedule of events can be found on their website.

The Crown’s Market Place runs from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Tozier Track on Tudor Road. Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight
The site Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing for a mass shelter...
APD evidence lot would need to be relocated for Bronson administration’s proposed ‘navigation center’
Smoke from the Muson Creek Fire rises off the ridge above Chena Hot Springs Resort on Thursday,...
Live updates: No significant growth to the more than 36,000-acre Munson Creek Fire
Huffman Road between Brandon Street and Old Seward temporarily closed following a crash
With this ATM a person can buy from three different types of cryptocurrencies, as well as add...
Bitcoin Depots reach Alaska, offering a way to buy and deposit cryptocurrencies

Latest News

2 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 2 days
Anchorage City Hall.
Bronson administration to propose restructuring of city government positions
Delta variant
Health officials note an increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases in Alaska
Fort Richardson change of command
Fort Richardson Spartan Brigade, Coast Guard Sector Juneau celebrate changes of command