3 test positive for COVID-19 aboard small cruise ship that will now quarantine in Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small cruise ship is on its way from Petersburg to Juneau to quarantine after three people aboard tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The American Constellation, run by American Cruise Lines, will stay in Juneau for 10 days after it arrives early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau. It left Petersburg Friday afternoon.

Three people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 — one on Thursday, and two more on Friday, according to press releases from the Petersburg Medical Center. The person who tested positive on Thursday was a passenger from out of state, according to the medical center. Friday’s press release stated that one of the additional two people to test positive was a crew member, but did not specify whether the third person was a member of the crew or a passenger.

The three people who tested positive remained in Petersburg to quarantine, and a representative of the cruise line is there with them.

City and Borough of Juneau Public Information Officer Lisa Phu referred questions about the positive cases and surrounding circumstances to American Cruise Lines. A spokesperson for the company did not respond by the time of publication, but the cruise line provided a statement that was included in the Petersburg Medical Center’s Friday press release.

According to the cruise line’s statement, two of the three people who tested positive were fully vaccinated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Line’s small ship will return to port in Juneau and the next cruise, scheduled to depart on July 14th, will be cancelled,” the statement reads.

The American Constellation had 162 guests aboard as well as 52 crew members, according to the City and Borough of Juneau’s press release. Crew members who were identified as close contacts of the crew member who tested positive will remain on the ship until released by public health officials, the release states.

Other crew members who are not fully vaccinated and were considered close contacts will be tested for COVID-19, and will also quarantine on the ship.

According to the medical center, American Cruise Lines allowed passengers to disembark in Petersburg on Friday for tourism related activities despite the positive case identified Thursday, because all guests are fully vaccinated.

“Based on currently available information, the risk to the community of Petersburg is considered to be low,” the release from the medical center states.

Juneau officials are working with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Juneau Public Health to coordinate their response with American Cruise Lines.

