Alaskan steaks: a look at the development of meat production.

By Ryan Osborne
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Like many industries, the process for the production of meat for sale and consumption has evolved over time - and we got to meet some folks with a history of hunting and preparing meats that has developed into cutting edge preparation of beef and pork.

Thomas Gross, owner of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage detailed how the creation of commercial meat products has changed over the years. “The way meat used to be prepared is someone would actually slaughter the animal, and it would go into a abattoir where it would be skinned, it would be quartered, and then those quarters [are] how we used to get it. We would weight each quarter and bring it into the building, it would hang on a hook for a specified amount of time, in our case it was 7 days, and then we would take that quarter down and process it. We would make a little bit of fresh sausage, but not much; mostly all we were doing is cutting and grinding.”

Gross explained further that meats produced for the market this way include custom cut roasts, steaks, and stew meat. “This is far more sophisticated in here than what we were doing back then. The way it works now is all of our meat comes in primals and sub-primals. Certified angus beef, premium reserve top two-thirds choice, and prime. There’s little or no trim whatsoever. We keep everything, we process everything, we may have a few bones, but for the most part we don’t have that kind of waste.”

Primal cuts are the eight basic cuts that separate one whole side of beef. These cuts incorporate large sections that get cut down further to form sub-primal cuts and individual portion cuts of meat.

“Let’s say I’m cutting ribeyes - just the rib comes in, there’s seven ribs in that primal, and so what I do is I cut between each one of those ribs if I’m making a cowboy cut ribeye, and then I trim them up so they look beautiful, so they’re evenly spaced, the size is as equal as possible - and we call them a cowboy cut ribeye because that little bone that sticks out... they say that the cowboy out there on the prairie or wherever he was, when he was when he was turning his steak he had his nasty gloves on, and you need a little bone to turn that thing over ‘cause he didn’t have the fancy tongs that we’ve got now,” Gross said.

