Advertisement

Storm delivers wet weather to a portion of Southcentral

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s weekend weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brief clearing in the clouds allowed Anchorage to reach 65° Friday, the warmest day this week, but clouds quickly rolled in late in the day as a storm moved in from western Alaska. That storm is delivering both clouds and breezy winds to Anchorage and already bringing rain to Seward.

As the storm continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this weekend, heavy rain will continue Saturday and Sunday in Seward, Whittier, and Prince William Sound.

Expected rainfall across Southcentral through Sunday evening.
Expected rainfall across Southcentral through Sunday evening.(Melissa Frey)

Girdwood will also likely see wet conditions, but further west and north, Anchorage, Kenai, and the Mat-Su will be outside of the main band of rain. Still keep the rain gear handy, as a passing shower is still definitely a possibility, but we’ll also see sun breaks and temperatures in the mid-60s, especially by Sunday.

Next week will bring sunnier, drier, and warmer weather overall, but we’ll also see a chance for developing showers Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 60s Sunday through Friday.

7 day forecast for Anchorage.
7 day forecast for Anchorage.(Melissa Frey)

Have a great weekend and don’t forget the Xtratufs in Seward and Whittier!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight
The site Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing for a mass shelter...
APD evidence lot would need to be relocated for Bronson administration’s proposed ‘navigation center’
Smoke from the Muson Creek Fire rises off the ridge above Chena Hot Springs Resort on Thursday,...
Live updates: No significant growth to the more than 36,000-acre Munson Creek Fire
Huffman Road between Brandon Street and Old Seward temporarily closed following a crash
With this ATM a person can buy from three different types of cryptocurrencies, as well as add...
Bitcoin Depots reach Alaska, offering a way to buy and deposit cryptocurrencies