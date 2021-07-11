Advertisement

Alaska Republican Party endorses Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the US Senate seat held by Murkowski

Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Republican Pary has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in her 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The news of the endorsement was shared on Tshibaka’s social media Saturday night.

“We now move forward with a united front, determined to defend Alaska from the continued onslaught of the radical Biden administration,” wrote Tshibaka in a statement posted on her campaign website. “It is time for conservative leaders, with courage and common sense, to rise together across the nation. I am honored to be endorsed as that candidate for Alaska.”

last month, Former President Donald Trump shared a public endorsement supporting Kelly Tshibaka in her run against Murkowski.

Trump expressed his support for Tshibaka because she is “MAGA all the way,” and for her pro-energy, strong on the border, tough on crime and pro-military views.

RELATED: ‘She is MAGA all the way’: Trump endorses Kelly Tshibaka in race against Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Tshibaka was formerly the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.

Meanwhile, Murkowski has been one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump.

Murkowski, who has not yet confirmed if she is running for reelection, said in an interview with Alaska’s News Source earlier this year “what I’m doing, every day, is doing my job, doing my job representing Alaskans to absolutely the best of my ability.”

