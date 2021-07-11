Advertisement

Cloudy and cool Saturday leads to a warm up on Sunday

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral saw a cloudy and cool Saturday but temperatures are expected to warm up a bit on Sunday. Highs in the Susitna Valley will warm to the upper 60s. Rain persisted around Prince William Sound with Cordova receiving almost an inch of rain on Saturday. More rain moves through PWS for Sunday.

A warming and drying trend will move through the Interior over the next few days with highs rising to the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

Southeast will see another day with mostly cloudy skies but look for rain showers to move into the region starting Sunday night and sticking around through Monday.

