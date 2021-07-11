Advertisement

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su

(MGN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was felt Sunday across the Municipality of Anchorage and parts of the Mat-Su.

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Earthquake Center, the magnitude 4.0 earthquake was about 14 miles southwest of Talkeetna at around 12:37 p.m.

The USGS Alaska Earthquake Center is also reporting the earthquake as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake but near Trapper Creek.

The USGS is also reporting a magnitude 3.2 earthquake about 11 miles from Pilot Point that shook just before 12:30 p.m.

