Anchorage Chamber of Commerce offers gift cards as incentives for vaccinations

By Kristen Durand
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated have the chance to score a gift card worth up to $50. In a push to get more Alaskans vaccinated, the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce will offer gift cards to those who get their COVID-19 shot. It’s made possible through a partnership with the Alaska Chamber and the Department of Health and Social Services, which provided grant money to purchase the cards.

The gift cards are being distributed to all Municipality of Anchorage clinics, including the pop-ups. Fifty-thousand dollars worth of gift cards are up for grabs to several different restaurants and retailers in Anchorage. The gift cards are available while supplies last, and they’re going quick.

“As people get out into the community, we want to really help jump start the economy,” said Anchorage Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Bustamante. “People will be more comfortable, we believe, if they are vaccinated. A higher level of people vaccinated will probably limit limitations that are in place right now. School is starting up in the fall. We want to make sure that everyone who will consider being vaccinated is encouraged to do so as quickly as possible.”

Already vaccinated? There’s something in it for you too. Bustamante says all vaccinated Alaskans can enter the Anchorage Chamber’s Get Vaxxed and Relax raffle for a chance to win big prizes like Alaska Airlines Miles, Alaska Railroad tickets, hotel stays and more. The drawing will be held at the end of the month.

