Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting

A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage man who was arrested for the murder of Jaclyn Welcome and injuring four other individuals was indicted last week on multiple charges involving the June 19 mass shooting near downtown.

On Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 21-year-old Anthony Herring for allegedly shooting at five people near the East 4th Avenue and Gambell Street intersection last month, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law. Herring faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, four counts of first-degree assault and one count of evidence tampering.

RELATED: Family, friends gather to remember homeless woman killed in recent mass shooting in Anchorage

If convicted, the release said he could face up to 99 years in prison for each of the murder and attempted murder charges, 20 years imprisonment for each of the first-degree weapons misconduct and first-degree assault charges, and up to 5 years for the evidence tampering charge.

Herring is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Tuesday.

