Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

