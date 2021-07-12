One last push of rain and then a warming trend arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weakening low in the Gulf of Alaska is keeping the chance for rain, cloudy skies, breezy winds and cooler conditions in the forecast for the next 24 hours. While the bulk of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral, everyone will see rain by the evening. Although the low is weakening, several waves continue to rotate around the area of low pressure. One such wave is set to bring the best shot for a steady rain later this evening into the night. It’s here where Anchorage, the valley and the Copper River Basin will see the best time for rain to occur. With that said, a stray shower or sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the day.

Rain will stay with us into the night, with many areas seeing anywhere form .20″ to half an inch of rain. Isolated areas across the Prince William Sound could see up to an inch of rain. The rain will linger into the night before tapering off into Tuesday morning. It’s here where things begin to transition back to a typical July pattern. While we’ll still hold onto some clouds through Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s, the real treat awaits us at the end of the week.

Starting as early as Thursday, temperatures will top out in the lower 70s. This stretch of 70s, along with some sunshine will stay with us into the weekend. It will be a nice bout of weather that we haven’t seen in some time. This comes as an area of high pressure builds into Southcentral keeping us dry and sunnier for the region. The only exception looks to be Sunday as an upper level disturbance dives in from the northwest, leading to the potential for some rain into Sunday evening.

While we dry out, and much of the state sees sunnier and warmer conditions, the same can’t be said for Southeast. Daily rain chances and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s will continue through at least Thursday. This wet weather pattern will remain for now, with somewhat drier conditions for the weekend and highs near 70.

Have a wonderful Monday!

