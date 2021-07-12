Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WGCL contributed to this report.

Most Read

38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Alaska State Troopers.
Body of Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming on July 4 has been found
Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
Alaska Republican Party endorses Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the US Senate seat held by Murkowski
Downtown Juneau, Alaska, as seen from the water.
3 test positive for COVID-19 aboard small cruise ship that will now quarantine in Juneau

Latest News

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
FILE - In this image taken from video, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
Man transforms toys into Schitt's Creek