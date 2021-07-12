Advertisement

Tok man dead after crashing ATV without helmet

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers found a dead 41-year-old man early Monday morning at the scene of a single all-terrain vehicle crash near Tok.

Raymond Elsner of Tok was said to have been traveling toward Schiovulli Street on an ATV path parallel with McKenzie Trail when he lost control and overturned his vehicle, according to an AST online dispatch.

Troopers’ initial investigation revealed Elsner was not wearing a helmet. It also noted that Elsner swerved back and forth for about 200 feet, based on the yaw marks found in the gravel, until he lost control, causing his ATV to flip.

Elsner’s next of kin have been notified and his remains were transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
Alaska State Troopers.
Body of Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming on July 4 has been found
A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting
Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
Alaska Republican Party endorses Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the US Senate seat held by Murkowski

Latest News

A tanker plane drops a load of fire retardant near a burn scar to slow the progress of the...
Live updates: Munson Creek Fire continues burning, but ‘no major growth’
38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
Three local Anchorage School District science teachers recently traveled to California to...
NASA, SETI combine to give 3 Anchorage teachers an infrared view of the cosmos
The 98 Fund building in Hatcher Pass.
Local nonprofit helps families of fallen soldiers