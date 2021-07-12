Tok man dead after crashing ATV without helmet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers found a dead 41-year-old man early Monday morning at the scene of a single all-terrain vehicle crash near Tok.

Raymond Elsner of Tok was said to have been traveling toward Schiovulli Street on an ATV path parallel with McKenzie Trail when he lost control and overturned his vehicle, according to an AST online dispatch.

Troopers’ initial investigation revealed Elsner was not wearing a helmet. It also noted that Elsner swerved back and forth for about 200 feet, based on the yaw marks found in the gravel, until he lost control, causing his ATV to flip.

Elsner’s next of kin have been notified and his remains were transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.