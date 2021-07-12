Advertisement

Warmer and drier across the Interior, followed by Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Interior Alaska is seeing warmer temperatures and drier conditions. This trend will continue through Tuesday with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees around Fairbanks on Monday and Tuesday. A front swinging through the eastern Interior on Tuesday will also make the winds pick up which could impact the fire danger. The heat doesn’t last for long. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected across the region starting Wednesday.

Southcentral will start to see warmer and drier conditions starting on Wednesday this week. Mostly cloudy skies linger for Anchorage, the Mat-Su and the Kenai on Monday with rain showers expected by Monday night/Tuesday morning. The temperatures warm to the mid 60s to start the week and could get into the low 70s around Anchorage by Thursday. Parts of the Mat-Su are expected to warm to the upper 70s/low 80s by the end of the week.

Southeast is seeing another round of rain starting Sunday night through Tuesday. Yakutat saw more than an inch of rain on Sunday and will see another inch through Tuesday. Juneau is also looking at another inch of rain in the next 48 hours.

