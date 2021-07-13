2 deaths, 174 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday, with a majority of cases identified in Anchorage.

Two resident deaths were also reported, an Anchorage woman in her 70s and an Anchorage man who was 80 or older, bringing Alaska’s total death count to 374 residents and seven nonresidents.

Of the newly reported cases, 159 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 72

Sitka: 11

Eagle River: 9

Hooper Bay: 7

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 7

Soldotna: 6

Wasilla: 6

Cordova: 5

Fairbanks: 4

Homer: 4

Seward: 4

Chugiak: 3

Juneau: 3

Kenai: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Sterling: 2

Douglas: 1

Kodiak: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Mat-Su Borough: 1

North Pole: 1

Palmer: 1

Petersburg: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

There were 15 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including one in Anchorage, three in Fairbanks, three in Petersburg, one in Healy, one in Soldotna and four others whose locations have not been released yet.

At least 1,697 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska. Currently, 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 56% of Alaskans 12 and older have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, while 51% of Alaskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The area with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated Alaskans 12 and older is the Juneau region with 73%. The Anchorage region ranks seventh, with 53%.

A total of 2,411,703 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

