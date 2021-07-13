Five people rescued after whale hits boat

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) - It’s a whale of a story. Five people were rescued after their boat was reportedly punctured by a whale on Sunday morning.

A huge hole sits on the side of a Grady-White pleasure craft called “No Plans.”

“It’s not unheard of. I’ve just never heard of it in 23 years,” said Phil LeBlanc, co-owner of boat towing company Safe Sea.

The owners of the boat said the five of them had been visiting from Montauk, N.Y.

“The story as it was related to us, the whale breached up out of the water and essentially head-butted the side of the boat, put a hole in it and subsequently somehow knocked one of the passengers overboard,” LeBlanc said. “He landed on the whale. They were able to recover him, get him back in the boat, and the whale swam away.”

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, avid photographer and fisherman Dale Denelle heard there was a feeding frenzy near Block Island, so he and his girlfriend hopped aboard his boat.

“I saw a lot of the whales and tons of dolphins, too,” he said.

Denelle captured aerial images. “There were definitely three fin whales,” he said.

He heard a call over the radio from the Coast Guard. A vessel 11 miles south of Block Island was taking on water, so he rushed over.

“The occupants all had life jackets on when we arrived, and there was a tow boat,” he said.

That tow boat was owned and operated by Safe Sea of Wickford.

“We contacted the Coast Guard for more details. The Coast Guard informed us that they had been hit by a whale,” LeBlanc said.

Since they had a boat on the island, his guys arrived before first responders and worked to fill a hole to prevent the boat from sinking.

“It looked like a pretty deep hole, like it was crunched. You could see into the boat,” Denelle said.

“The whale ran into the boat. There’s no doubt about it,” LeBlanc said.

“To make a hole in fiber glass is a lot of force,” Denelle said.

Everyone was brought to shore safely.

Denelle said he continued to take pictures of whales that afternoon, and he didn’t see any of them with injuries.

