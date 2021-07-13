The heat is rising across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a warm afternoon across much of Alaska! Fairbanks reached 80° for the 6th time this summer and 70s were reported as far north as Deadhorse and as far west as Bethel. The weather in Southcentral and Southeast was much cooler and wetter as a storm continues to brew in the northern Pacific.

High temperatures Monday. (Melissa Frey)

The persistent area of low pressure that is spinning in the Gulf of Alaska is the same storm that brought the rain to Southcentral last week and this weekend. A band of rain on the northern edge of this storm will keep the wet weather around most of Southcentral through Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a transition to just isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid-60s.

By the end of the week, high pressure will be returning to Southcentral, which means a return to sunnier, drier, and warmer weather. You can expect high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Anchorage 7 day forecast. (Melissa Frey)

Have a great start to your Tuesday and keep the rain gear handy for at least one more day.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

