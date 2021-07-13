Advertisement

The heat is rising across Alaska

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a warm afternoon across much of Alaska! Fairbanks reached 80° for the 6th time this summer and 70s were reported as far north as Deadhorse and as far west as Bethel. The weather in Southcentral and Southeast was much cooler and wetter as a storm continues to brew in the northern Pacific.

High temperatures Monday.
High temperatures Monday.(Melissa Frey)

The persistent area of low pressure that is spinning in the Gulf of Alaska is the same storm that brought the rain to Southcentral last week and this weekend. A band of rain on the northern edge of this storm will keep the wet weather around most of Southcentral through Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a transition to just isolated showers Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid-60s.

By the end of the week, high pressure will be returning to Southcentral, which means a return to sunnier, drier, and warmer weather. You can expect high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Anchorage 7 day forecast.
Anchorage 7 day forecast.(Melissa Frey)

Have a great start to your Tuesday and keep the rain gear handy for at least one more day.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting
Alaska State Troopers.
Body of Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming on July 4 has been found
Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
Alaska Republican Party endorses Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the US Senate seat held by Murkowski