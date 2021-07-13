Judge hears case challenging new Alaska election system

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has heard arguments in a case challenging Alaska’s new voter-approved election system. The system would end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections, starting with next year’s races.

The judge on Monday didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.

The lawsuit challenging the new system refers to it as a “political experiment” and raises concerns about the effects on Alaskans’ right to free political association.

Attorneys for the state and the group behind the ballot initiative say the plaintiffs misunderstand aspects of the new system.

