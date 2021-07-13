Advertisement

Judge hears case challenging new Alaska election system

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has heard arguments in a case challenging Alaska’s new voter-approved election system. The system would end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections, starting with next year’s races.

The judge on Monday didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.

The lawsuit challenging the new system refers to it as a “political experiment” and raises concerns about the effects on Alaskans’ right to free political association.

Attorneys for the state and the group behind the ballot initiative say the plaintiffs misunderstand aspects of the new system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake felt in Anchorage and the Mat-Su
A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting
Alaska State Troopers.
Body of Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming on July 4 has been found
Kelly Tshibaka announced her run for U.S. Senate on Monday.
Alaska Republican Party endorses Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the US Senate seat held by Murkowski

Latest News

Federal financial relief coming for many families with children who have struggled during the pandemic
(File)
Remains of man thrown from boat last month found 40 miles downriver of Fort Yukon
(File)
AST: Tok man dies after ATV crash, wasn’t wearing helmet
A tanker plane drops a load of fire retardant near a burn scar to slow the progress of the...
Live updates: Munson Creek Fire continues burning, but ‘no major growth’