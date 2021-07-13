As permafrost thaws, protecting infrastructure becomes more important

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 800-mile trans-Alaska oil pipeline was designed to cross Alaska’s rivers and streams, active fault lines and the permafrost that covers the majority of the state, but as the climate continues to change, the permafrost in Alaska is also changing.

“It takes a long time to change the permafrost but once it changes, it won’t go back,” said Matthew Sturm, professor of geophysics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “It is an extremely clear example of climate warming, even if people don’t like it, and it has a direct impact on us because it affects infrastructure, particularly linear structures like roads, pipelines, power lines.”

About 60 miles northwest of Fairbanks, the permafrost on Lost Creek Hill is starting to thaw which is causing the slope to creep downward. The pipeline is below that creeping slope.

A project was proposed last year by Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. to refreeze the slope. Tony Strupulis, state pipeline coordinator, approved the project.

“The goal is to stabilize that hill by refreezing it and keep it from sliding down toward the pipeline,” Strupulis said, adding that no damage to the pipeline has occurred. “A little bit of tilting of the support structures, but it’s all within the allowable limits of the pipeline.”

Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. is installing 100 free-standing heat pipes in the area to draw heat out of the ground and refreeze it. As Alaska’s climate continues to warm, more and more of the permafrost will be impacted.

“In places where there’s sporadic permafrost, it’s disappearing, in other words, it’s all thawing,” Sturm said. “In places of continuous permafrost, like up on the North Slope, the temperature of the permafrost is warming, right? Considerably.”

“That’s the problem for permafrost in a changing warming world is, we can engineer around it, but it is an expensive prospect,” Sturm said, adding that there are solutions.

Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. spokesperson Michelle Egan provided the following statement from the company:

“TAPS was designed and built to manage changing environmental conditions, including permafrost zones. TAPS includes 420 miles of above-ground pipe on vertical support members (VSMs) to accommodate permafrost conditions. Since the startup of TAPS operations, more than 124,000 ground-cooling thermal units called heat pipes along the pipeline have helped cool and stabilize permafrost.

“Alyeska has operated TAPS for more than 44 years with commitment and respect for its dynamic environment. As part of that commitment, thermal units and the VSMs are regularly monitored and when needed, Alyeska repairs or reinforces them.

“Alyeska’s monitoring program identified the need for maintenance at Lost Creek Hill, near Livengood, Alaska. Alyeska is replacing eight thermal VSMs and installing freestanding thermosyphons to provide passive cooling to the ground. The project is an example of Alyeska’s proactive risk-based maintenance program.”

