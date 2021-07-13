Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting
Federal financial relief coming for many families with children who have struggled during the pandemic
Too many jobs, not enough people: Panel focuses on impacts of workforce shortage in Alaska
38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks