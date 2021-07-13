Ship Creek fishing season extended for king salmon, limits increased

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fishing season for king salmon on Ship Creek is being extended by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Possession and bag limits are also increasing starting this week.

The extension goes into effect on Wednesday and lasts through July 31, according to a release from the department. The bag and possession limit for king salmon that are 20 inches or more in length will increase to two fish.

Sportfishing at Ship Creek will remain closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Tuesday.

“King fishing has slowed way down at Ship Creek,” said Assistant Area Management Biologist Brittany Blain-Roth in the release. “Coho salmon fishing is just starting to pick up. Extending the season and increasing the bag and possession limit for king salmon at Ship Creek allows more opportunity for anglers to harvest surplus king salmon should they catch one while fishing for coho salmon.”

The annual limit of five fish and recording requirement for king salmon 20 inches or more in length harvested in Cook Inlet waters remain unchanged, according to the release. The bag and possession limit for king salmon less than 20 inches in length is also staying the same at 10 fish.

If anglers catch king salmon while fishing for coho salmon prior to Aug. 1, they will be able to keep it and continue fishing for cohos. However, if anglers harvest a second king while fishing for cohos, they will have to stop fishing on Ship Creek for the day. Fish and Game said this rule stands even if anglers do not catch their coho bag limit.

Close to 1,000 king salmon were counted upstream of the fishery during a recent stream survey of Ship Creek, according to the release.

