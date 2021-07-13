South Anchorage High School’s Curtis Hebert named to Area Code Games

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Anchorage High School’s Curtis Hebert has been named to the Area Code Games. The only Alaskan on his roster, he will be playing with athletes from Washington, Oregon and Idaho, among others.

The games feature hundreds of top high school baseball players from the classes of 2022 and 2023. There are eight regional teams that will play in a five-day showcase in California.

Not only will NCAA coaches be in attendance, but also scouts from all 30 MLB teams.

“It’s an honor it’s crazy, I really wasn’t expecting it, but I mean, it’s kind of nice seeing all the hard work that you’ve put in kind of pay off,” Hebert said.

According to Hebert, the games will be the highlight of his summer as he is preparing for his senior year of high school. The Area Code Games are famous for kicking off the recruiting process for baseball players around the country.

The Area Code Games will get under way on Aug. 7 and go until Aug. 11.

