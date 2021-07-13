Sunnier and warmer conditions return this week for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quick moving band of rain that brought rain to inland regions of Southcentral through the night, is quickly tapering off. Lingering showers are still with us this morning, but the heaviest has pushed out of the region as it moves to the southwest. As the rain exits, skies are beginning to part across Southcentral, setting up for a beautiful afternoon across the region. While the sunniest of days doesn’t look to arrive until Thursday, we’ll begin the transition to drier and sunnier days today. This comes as a ridge of high pressure across the Bering Sea begins to influence our weather pattern.

While the ridge will lead to sunnier days, an incoming cold front from the north will keep partly sunny skies with us through Wednesday. As a result, temperatures will only stay in the mid 60s before a true warming pattern commences. by Thursday the ridge of high pressure will have full control of our weather pattern and will bring us the nicest and warmest day we’ve seen in some time. It’s likely highs will climb into the low to mid 70s for Anchorage and areas north. This stretch of sunny and warm weather will stay with us into the end of the week. You’ll certainly want to get outside and enjoy it, as it’s been hard to come across this nice stretch of weather this summer.

The warmest days look to be both Friday and Saturday where highs will top out anywhere from 72 to 75 degrees, with 80s possible in the valley. By the start of next week, slightly cooler conditiions and cloud coverage will make a return to the region.

Meanwhile, Southeast will continue to keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast through Thursday. This will keep temperatures hovering around 60 degrees through much of this week, before warmer weather returns into the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.