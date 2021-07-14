Anchorage man convicted of 2019 sexual assault

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A jury convicted an Anchorage man of sexual assault on Tuesday, stemming from a 2019 case, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Brian Wasky, 31, was convicted of one count of second-degree sexual assault after a trial that lasted a week, according to a release from the department. He had been charged in 2019 with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, but one count was dismissed by the prosecution, according to online court records.

Wasky was convicted of sexually assaulting another man in the back of an Anchorage Safety Patrol van in April 2019. This is a service managed by the Anchorage Health Department in which the Anchorage Fire Department Call Center dispatches patrol vans to respond to calls for people who appear to be intoxicated in public. Those whose condition warrants it are taken into protective custody at the Anchorage Safety Center next to the Anchorage Jail Complex and assessed. If their condition necessitates it, some are taken to a hospital.

Both men in this case were passengers in an Anchorage Safety Patrol van, Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel clarified — the man who was assaulted was unconscious when he was picked up first by Anchorage Safety Patrol, and Wasky was picked up second based on a call from the fire department.

Heibel wrote in an email that evidence was presented showing that the victim was woken up to be helped into the van, while Wasky was initially described as belligerent, but calmed down and got in the van on his own.

Anchorage Safety Patrol staff witnessed part of Wasky’s assault on the unconscious passenger, according to the release, and reported it to authorities.

Wasky’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for November in front of Judge Kevin Saxby. According to the Department of Law, he faces a sentencing range of five to 15 years in prison.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.