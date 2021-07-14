Foo Fighters coming to Alaska, performing for 3 nights in Anchorage and Fairbanks
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alt-rock band Foo Fighters will be performing in Alaska for the first time ever next month.
The band announced the three-show concert series on Twitter just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. They will be performing for two nights in Anchorage and one night in Fairbanks.
The two Anchorage concerts will be at the Dena’ina Center on Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. The show in Fairbanks will be at the Carlson Center on Aug. 21.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
