Foo Fighters coming to Alaska, performing for 3 nights in Anchorage and Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alt-rock band Foo Fighters will be performing in Alaska for the first time ever next month.

The band announced the three-show concert series on Twitter just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. They will be performing for two nights in Anchorage and one night in Fairbanks.

ALASKA!!! 🤘 ARE YOU READY FOR SOME ROCK AND ROLL???

Tickets on sale today @ 12pm local.



8/17 Anchorage, AK

Dena'ina Centerhttps://t.co/FyGwtIy8VN



8/19 Anchorage, AK

Dena'ina Centerhttps://t.co/KGWIYAS4vO



8/21 Fairbanks, AK

Carlson Centerhttps://t.co/d5EnwB71Rl pic.twitter.com/2jzsdBFVub — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 14, 2021

The two Anchorage concerts will be at the Dena’ina Center on Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. The show in Fairbanks will be at the Carlson Center on Aug. 21.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

