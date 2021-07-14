Advertisement

Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days

By Scott Saville and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - We can all find excuses not to work out, but one man has not made one for the last 27 years.

That’s more than 10,000 straight days.

The fitness journey started for 65-year-old Mark Mueller on February 21, 1994, KCRG-TV reported. He was 38 at the time and he still remembers the day.

“I looked down and swore to myself that my gut would never stick out further than my chest, and I have never forgotten that,” Mueller said.

That’s when he vowed to never miss a workout and he’s kept that promise to himself.

“I am afraid not to work out anymore,” Mueller said. “And then after I hit 9,000, then I actually set a goal to go for 10,000.”

It hasn’t always been easy. He’s had some great reasons to skip a workout.

“I found out I had walking pneumonia, so I had to pretty much stay in the weight room and lift light for a couple of days,” Mueller said. “I had COVID in January.”

When he had coronavirus, he rode a stationary bike and did lots of running on the treadmill.

So he doesn’t get burned out, Mueller mixes up his workouts.

And if you’re questioning whether he really did all of them, Mueller’s recorded every one of his workouts in a journal.

“It’s color-coded,” he said showing a page in the journal. “So like the date is in green, because green is the color for growth, and it’s another day to grow and improve myself. I always have a purpose for each workout.”

Mueller has no plans to stop his long-running fitness routine. He said he hopes to continue until they put him six feet under.

“I was coming out of the [YMCA] yesterday and Keith Wymore is walking in to get a little workout in,” Mueller said. “[Keith] is 94 going on 95, so I’ve got a few years to go.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Christopher Carmichael from Lower Kuskokwim School District website
Former Bethel principal sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted coercion, enticement of a minor
Too many jobs, not enough people: Panel focuses on impacts of workforce shortage in Alaska
2 deaths, 174 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days
Federal financial relief coming for many families with children who have struggled during the pandemic
Anchorage Assembly members meet on July 13, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly kills Bronson’s $15M request for homeless shelter proposal

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
COVID-19 cases are surging as public health officials push back against vaccine hesitancy.
COVID-19 vaccine debate rages as cases surge
FILE - In this July 13, 2005, file photo, outgoing reformist Iranian President Mohammad Khatami...
Iran foreign ministry: Iran kidnap plot is ‘imaginary story’
The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27,...
That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral ‘fleets’
Foo Fighters coming to Alaska, performing for 3 nights in Anchorage and Fairbanks