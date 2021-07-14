Advertisement

Napakiak man accused of sexually abusing teenager arrested, troopers say

(WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers in Bethel have arrested a 42-year-old man who is accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Melvin Andrew, of Napakiak, was arrested Monday on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor, according to an online dispatch posted by troopers Wednesday.

Troopers said Andrew is also accused of possessing “multiple lewd photos and videos of the teenager.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the dispatch, and anyone with information is asked to call Bethel area troopers at (907) 543-2294.

