Pedestrian taken to hospital after East Anchorage collision

(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital following a collision in East Anchorage along Debarr Road.

Members of the Anchorage Police Department said in a Wednesday afternoon release that the collision occurred at the intersection of Debarr and Beaver Place. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in “unknown” condition, according to the alert.

A spokesperson for the department said they don’t know if the person was transported with life threatening or non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Debarr Road are closed, police said, between Beaver Place and Edward Street. The department asks drivers to use a different route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

