ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Cody, a 5-year old male husky looking for a good home.

He’s a super silly and sweet boy and gets so excited about walks that he spins in circles for the first couple feet said Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett.

She also said Cody is a really good natured guy with a very expressive face.

