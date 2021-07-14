Advertisement

Some find relief in Bronson administration’s proposed shelter over former Alaska Club plan

By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is under a tight deadline to complete a proposed mass shelter and navigation center before winter, as the Sullivan Arena is being returned to its original purpose: hockey.

The mayor decided not to buy the former Alaska Club off Tudor Road in Midtown and many in the neighborhood behind the former gym are relieved. That plan, set up by former Acting Mayor Austin Quinn Davidson, would have housed about 125 people.

“This is a neighborhood full of children,” said Cynthia Starnes, who lives in the area. “We’ve had serious problems at the end of the street with homeless camps that were out of control. The kids were seeing things they shouldn’t, so we’re really relieved that they decided not to purchase that building.”

Sherry Whah lives in the area and owns a business nearby.

“I stay here at night and I hear how fast people speed up and down this road, and my concern is that it’s like an open invitation to have these people wander out in the roads and be killed, so I was very very concerned about that,” she said.

Just down the street from the former Alaska Club is the proposed site of the Bronson administration’s 500-bed, $15 million shelter for those experiencing homelessness. People in the area have mixed feelings. Driving around the area, one can see signs like this on some of the corners:

Bronson administration proposed plan to build a new shelter near the old APD Headquarters off...
Bronson administration proposed plan to build a new shelter near the old APD Headquarters off Tudor and some are not happy about it.(KTUU)

Keith Christenson is a resident near the site of the proposed shelter. He thinks it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “It seems to be a good spot for it, and it’s real close to the hospitals over here, so they do have healthcare. I think the homeless need homes and a place to stay, and I think it makes sense.”

David Moore and Ellen Bryant spoke about how sometimes, people just need a little help to get back on their feet and hope the new proposed shelter has opportunities in place to help get people to independent living.

“If you going to put them up right there, give them a way out of the street, and be more productive,” Moore said. “A lot of them, they can work, they can progress, you know what I mean — but they just don’t have hope. Most people need something to have hope in. Hope leads you a long way.”

The site Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing for a mass shelter...
The site Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are proposing for a mass shelter is currently used as a secure storage area for more than 500 vehicles considered to be evidence in criminal cases.(Alaska's News Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer at the scene of the June 19 mass shooting in downtown Anchorage.
Anchorage man indicted on charges involving downtown mass shooting
Federal financial relief coming for many families with children who have struggled during the pandemic
Too many jobs, not enough people: Panel focuses on impacts of workforce shortage in Alaska
38-year-old Anesha Murnane was last seen on Oct. 17 near her residence in Homer. Photo: Tela...
Missing Homer woman presumed dead after grand jury vote
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

Ship Creek fishing season extended for king salmon, limits increased
Two research scientists who are also peony farmers are conducting research to find optimal...
Fairbanks researchers and peony farmers work to improve peony growth across Alaska
Anchorage homicide memorial at Hostetler Park
Remembering victims of homicides across Alaska during a memorial ceremony in downtown Anchorage
CSS Veterans Services
‘I never gave up,’ Veteran shares story of hope, healing and credits local resources for helping him get back on track