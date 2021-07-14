Advertisement

Sunny, warm weather set to return

High pressure pushes temperatures to the 70s and 80s
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Prepare for sunshine, Alaska. A ridge of high pressure will build into the state through the second half of the week, clearing skies and providing warmer temperatures to mid-July.

Wednesday will be the transition day as people see a pattern change envelope the state. Showers associated with a disturbance dropping south will still be able to prompt showers through the eastern interior and Copper River Basin. Once this passes Wednesday night, that ridge will take over influencing the state’s weather.

Temperatures climbed to the 80-degree mark Tuesday in Fairbanks, so with the building high pressure and clearing skies, temperatures will stay in the 80s in parts of the Interior this week.

Northern Alaska is seeing the golden nights of an arctic summer. Look at this beautiful photo of the midnight sun over the Chukchi Sea near Wainwright. RD and Edna Ahmaogak shared this with photo:

Midnight Sun-Chukchi Sea-RD and Edna Ahmaogak 7-13-21
Midnight Sun-Chukchi Sea-RD and Edna Ahmaogak 7-13-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

