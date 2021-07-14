Advertisement

This year’s Bear Paw Festival kicks off in Eagle River

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of last year’s big events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but not this year. The annual Bear Paw Festival is back and kicking off in Eagle River.

This year’s theme is “Roaring Twenties 2.1″ and there are tons of fun events happening, including a newly added trivia night, live music and beer festival and even goat yoga.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be given out at this year’s festival, in addition to new safety measures to ensure the community feels comfortable getting out.

“We’ve ramped up some additional ways to take care of the cleanliness. We’ve added some sanitation stations throughout the festival and we’ve got some folks who are keeping an eye on keeping things extra clean this year for us,” said Debbie Rinckey, Executive Director for the Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.

While the festival officially kicks off Wednesday, carnival rides don’t open until 4 p.m. Thursday, along with the vendor court at noon. The parade is Saturday at 11 a.m. A full schedule of events is available online.

