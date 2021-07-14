Warmest stretch of weather all season long set to arrive in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today continues the transition day across a large portion of Southcentral, as clouds are still lingering with spotty showers. This comes as a wave sweeps through Southcentral from the Interior. While it will mostly be a dry passage, the Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound will see the best chance for a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Farther west across Southcentral, a trace of rainfall to less than 0.05″ is likely.

Most of the day will feature clouds, with overcast skies staying with us briefly. Then we’ll begin to see a gradual clearing trend, with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. If you’re a fan of the 60s, you’ll want to embrace today as the heat kicks in high gear into the weekend.

An area of high pressure across the Bering Sea will have a direct impact on our weather, with plentiful sunshine and warmth heading our way. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s as early as tomorrow, with even warmer conditions to follow. The warmest days look to be Friday and Saturday, as temperatures soar into the mid 70s. It’s likely that we could even see some lower 80s across parts of the Valley, as the ridge continues to influence our weather. This stretch of weather will bring us our warmest day of the year, which currently belongs to May 25 when the thermometer touched 71 degrees in Anchorage.

The stretch of 70s continues into Sunday, before more seasonal and cloudier conditions make a return into next week. For now our next best shot of rain looks to arrive by Tuesday evening.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

