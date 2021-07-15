247 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 2 days in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 247 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, representing cases reported to the state over the last two days.

The state now reports new cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 102 were from Monday and 145 were from Tuesday.

While the statewide alert level when it comes to transmission of COVID-19 is intermediate, the alert level for the Municipality of Anchorage rose to high on Wednesday, according to health officials. Alert levels are based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 people. By Wednesday, the state health department reported Anchorage has an average case rate of 11.1 per 100,000, which indicates widespread transmission.

Of the 247 new cases, 235 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 115

Sitka: 29

Palmer: 11

Wasilla: 10

Hooper Bay: 9

Cordova; 8

Kenai: 7

Chugiak: 6

Homer: 5

Ketchikan: 5

Soldotna: 5

Eagle River: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 3

Fairbanks: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Nome: 2

Tok: 2

Unalaska: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Chevak: 1

Girdwood: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Petersburg: 1

Wrangell: 1

The state also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — three in Anchorage, two in Juneau, one in Petersburg one in the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, one in Tok and four in unknown parts of the state.

As of Wednesday, there are 50 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data, as well as two people being hospitalized with suspected cases. Hospitals have noted an increase in hospitalized patients with the virus this month, with some reporting as much as a four-fold increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Close to 5% of all people hospitalized in Alaska right now have COVID-19, state data shows. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,650 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

Also as of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51% are fully vaccinated. In Anchorage, 53% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 73% in the Juneau region and 36% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Three other regions are also in the high alert level along with Anchorage: The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the Other Southeast Region-Northern and the Other Interior Region. The Kenai Peninsula Borough is in the intermediate alert level.

The statewide alert level remains intermediate with an average daily case rate of 7.9 per 100,000. A community moves into high alert when that average case rate rises above 10.

So far, the state has conducted more than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.67%.

